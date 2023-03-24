LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders added experience and depth Friday with the signing of defensive tackle John Jenkins.

The team said in a news release the unrestricted free agent, a 10-year NFL pro out of Georgia, agreed to a contract after playing the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins, 6 foot 3 and 335 pounds, primarily has played in the interior in his 116 career games. He has 30 career starts with 112 solo tackles and 100 assists. He played in 16 games last season for the Dolphins.

Terms were not disclosed.