LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Quarterback Brian Hoyer, who has played for the New England Patriots on three different occasions, has signed with the Raiders.

Hoyer’s signing was announced by the Raiders on Tuesday. He reunites with coach Josh McDaniels, who served as offensive coordinator in New England from 2006-08 and again from 2012-21.

Hoyer joined the NFL in 2009, signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Pats from 2009-11, 2018 and 2020-22.

For the past three seasons, Hoyer was a backup in New England. In 14 seasons, he has played 76 games with 40 starts. He is 902-for-1,581 passing for 10,668 yards, 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. His other NFL teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texas, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

In college, Hoyer played at Michigan State where he was named All-Big Ten as a senior.