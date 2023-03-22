KLAS (LAS VEGAS) — Cornerback David Long Jr. is the newest addition to the Raiders, agreeing reportedly to a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent.

The team announced Long’s signing Wednesday along with the signing of wide receiver Cam Sims, another UFA, whose five-year NFL career had been spent in Washington.

Long, 25, played on the Rams’ Super Bowl winning team in 2021. He was the team’s third-round pick out of Michigan in 2019 and started 10 of his 52 games in Los Angeles. He has one career interception and seven passes defended.

Sims, also an unrestricted free agent, had 57 catches for 804 yards and three touchdowns in his five seasons in Washington. He started 17 games in that span, including three this past season when he had eight catches for 89 yards.

Terms for Sims were not disclosed, but his deal reportedly is for one year.

On Tuesday, safety Jaquan Johnson signed with the Raiders after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson, 27, primarily a special-teams performer in Buffalo, and the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal, according to a story posted at the Buffalo News’ website.

A sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, Johnson made a career-best three starts this past season as the Bills dealt with injuries at safety, including the on-field cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin during a nationally televised game in January.

Johnson played 22% of the Bills’ defensive snaps this past season when he had one interception and 25 tackles.

On Monday, the Raiders agreed to a deal with tight end O.J. Howard, who has played six NFL seasons and was drafted 19th overall by Tampa Bay in 2017. The free-agent signing comes after the Raiders traded arguably one of the league’s best at the position, Darren Waller, to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick.

Howard had 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns with Houston is 2022. He played collegiately at Alabama.

Also on Monday, the Raiders added defensive lineman Jordan Willis, who has played the past two seasons in San Francisco.

A third-round selection in the 2017 draft by Cincinnati, Willis has played 69 career games with two starts, posting 91 tackles (55 solo), 10. 1/2 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The deals for Howard and Willis reportedly were for one year.