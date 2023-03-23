LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders’ moves in free agency speak volumes about their plan to revamp the secondary.

On Thursday, they added a fifth defensive back to their list of unrestricted free agent acquisitions, announcing the signing of cornerback Duke Shelley.

A sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears out of Kansas State in 2019, Shelley played three seasons with the Bears and this past season with the Minnesota Vikings.

He’s had 11 starts in 41 career games, including this past season with the Vikings (five starts in 11 games). He has one career interception, with the Vikes, and 12 passes defended.

Terms were not disclosed.

The five newcomers to the secondary include safety Marcus Epps, whose deal reportedly is for two years and $12 million with nearly $8 million guaranteed.

The Raiders ranked 24th in the NFL in 2002 in overall pass defense and were 20th in passing yards allowed with 4,129. They also tied the New York Giants for the least number of interceptions (6).