Raiders activate 7 defensive players from COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson, left, and strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrate after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have activated seven players off the COVID-19 list after they missed practice this week as “high risk” close contacts to a teammate who had tested positive.

Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers all have been activated and are on target to play against the Kansas City Chiefs if they pass one more test.

Defensive end David Irving was also activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list.