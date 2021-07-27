Raiders’ 2021 training camp kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders will open their second training camp in Las Vegas Tuesday and they prepare for the upcoming football season.

Veteran players and coaches will begin arriving later in the morning at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to kick off several weeks of tough practices.

The team released a training camp trailer on YouTube called “Show up with a Purpose” and that seems to be the theme at this year’s camp.

The team is young and talented.

Players say they’re excited to get to camp and start working to get the Raiders back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

“We plan on building on the foundation that we started last year and the year prior and just continuing to build one of the best offenses in the league. We feel like we can do that. Our offensive line, the guys that are stepping in this year, are good players, smart players, are hungry,” said Darren Waller, Raiders tight end.

Of course, the offense wasn’t really the problem last year. It was the defense giving up 30 points per game that gave Raiders fans fits.

The first preseason game is less than three weeks away. The Raiders will host Seattle Aug. 14. That will be the first big NFL crowd ever at Allegiant Stadium.

The regular season kicks off on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens come to town Sept. 13.

The NFL has said it plans to host fan events at each team’s training camp. The Raiders haven’t officially announced plans for that just yet.