‘Raider Image’ store opens at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Need to fill up your closet with some Raiders gear? The Raiders official team store opens Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.

It will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, it will be closed for all Raider home games in 2020.

Because the stadium is a cashless venue, be sure to bring credit or debit cards.

Complimentary parking is available in Lot C through Gate 6 off of Dean Martin Drive.

Map shows location of The Raider Image store at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Raiders)

To shop for products online, click HERE.

Allegiant Stadium will host its first game on Monday, Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.