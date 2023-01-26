Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown, who spent all but one of his 17 NFL seasons with the Raiders. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tim Brown emphatically is a no vote on Tom Brady as the next quarterback of the Raiders.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the franchise, thinks Tom Terrific is, well, past his terrific stage.

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Brown says the league is shifting and the most effective offenses need quarterbacks who are more mobile, who can use their feet to buy time in the pocket.

Brady, Brown says, is a pocket passer who never has shown great mobility, and that’s not going to change next season when he’ll be 46 years old.

“I just think the league is moving to a point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while,” Brown said in the interview. “I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all. … I think he’s starting to show that he’s 45-46 years old.”

Brady, who played under Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots when McDaniels was their offensive coordinator, is expected to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When former New England coaches, like McDaniels, join other teams they’ve been known to bring in players they’ve coached in New England.

McDaniels reportedly wants to do that as he attempts to “change the culture” with the Raiders, according to reports. And many of those same reports say Raiders owner Mark Davis wants to bring in Brady as the replacement for longtime starter Derek Carr.