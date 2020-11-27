Oddsmakers look ahead to potential Super Bowl matchups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re deep in the second half of the NFL season and this is a good opportunity to talk about who is going to be in the Super Bowl. The oddsmakers and the bettors here in Vegas are making their picks.

“Saints right now they’ve got the number one seed eight and two record they’re six to one and a little bit more top heavy there, you got the Chiefs obviously the favorite at three to one and the Steelers being undefeated they’re five and a half to one,” said Jeff Stoneback of BetMGM.

The Raiders are long shots at 50 to one to make the Super Bowl after that last that last minute loss to the Chiefs last Sunday. They are in Atlanta for week 12, and the Falcons are unpredictable but dangerous.

The Raiders have two more games on the road, along with the Falcons they take on the Jets in New York. Then they return home here to Las Vegas for a big game against the Indianapolis Colts. That game could have tremendous playoff implications in Las Vegas.