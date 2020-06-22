VIDEO: NFLPA tells teams to stop unofficial workouts

Raiders workouts at local parks likely to end

The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together. The Las Vegas Raiders have been holding unofficial workouts at local parks.

Dr. Thom Mayer told members of the NFLPA in a message Saturday that the risk of being stricken by the new coronavirus is too great to be staging those workouts.

The Raiders new practice facility in Henderson is partially open and is expected to be fully open soon.

The NFL insists it is still going forward as scheduled with training camps opening the end of July and the the first preseason games in early August.