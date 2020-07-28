NFL preseason games canceled, commissioner says

(CNN NEWSOURCE/AP/KLAS) — As training camps for all 32 NFL teams get underway this week, the league announced Monday there will be no preseason games this year.

In a letter to fans, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the league’s plans to play.

He says the coronavirus pandemic has “turned the world upside down” and changed how the 2020 football season is handled.

Team facilities were shut down by Goodell in late March and only began reopening on a cautious basis this summer.

Aside from no preseason games, players and coaches will be tested for the virus “every day for a while,” Goodell noted.

There will be health and safety protocols for everyone in the team environment.

The NFL has opted not to create a bubble environment, something the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have done.

Major League Baseball started last week, but some games have already been postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks.

“This week training camps across the country are starting and before we know it, the NFL season will be here,” he wrote. “This is always the most optimistic time of year for our fans, and for all 32 teams. In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope the energy of this moment will provide some much-needed optimism.”

