NFL policy: Full contact during game, 6 feet apart after

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Reuben Foster (56) pose for a picture after exchanging their jersey’s with each other during an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on November 5, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Okay follow me on this one. The NFL has come up with a new policy for what players can and cannot do after games. They have to stay six feet apart and they cannot trade jerseys. These are the same guys who just finished hugging, holding, grabbing, sweating and sometimes bleeding on each other over the previous 60 minutes.

Game-day protocols were delivered to NFL teams on Wednesday. They follow months of talks between the NFL, the NFLPA and doctors. The protocols are also subject to adaptation and change as the situation evolves.

Other changes on game day include, On-field fan seating would be prohibited; media would be banned from the locker room; and both teams would travel to the stadium via bus.

NFL defensive back Richard Sherman, who is known to make physical contact with a few opposing players during games had this reaction.