NFL legend Warren Moon to host Pro Bowl charity event Thursday in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 04: Warren Moon attends the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council Kentucky Derby Green Room during the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Louisville Healthcare CEO Council)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Warren Moon, Hall of Fame quarterback, is hosting the longest-running Pro Bowl dinner reception sponsored by Blue Heron Homes, benefiting United Way of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at Lawry’s The Prime Rib.

The event will host guests, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, as well as other professional athletes and celebrities.