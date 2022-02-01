NFL legend Warren Moon to host Pro Bowl charity event Thursday in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 04: Warren Moon attends the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council Kentucky Derby Green Room during the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Louisville Healthcare CEO Council)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Warren Moon, Hall of Fame quarterback, is hosting the longest-running Pro Bowl dinner reception sponsored by Blue Heron Homes, benefiting United Way of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at Lawry’s The Prime Rib.

To purchase tickets CLICK HERE and use promo code MM2022 for $250 discount.

The event will host guests, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, as well as other professional athletes and celebrities.

  • Warren Moon, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback best known for his time on the Houston Oilers; 2006 Hall of Fame inductee
  • Andre Reed, former NFL wide receiver best known for his time on the Buffalo Bills; 2014 Hall of Fame inductee
  • Eddie George, 1995 Heisman Trophy winner; former superstar NFL running back primarily for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans; head coach of Tennessee State’s football team
  • Rod Woodson, NFL Network analyst; former NFL cornerback primarily for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens; 2009 Hall of Fame inductee
  • Steven Jackson, former NFL running back primarily for the St. Louis Rams
  • Lincoln Kennedy, former NFL offensive tackle primarily for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders
  • Rod Martin, former NFL linebacker for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders; two-time Super Bowl winner
  • Mike Pritchard, former NFL wide receiver primarily for the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and the Seattle Seahawks

