NFL legend Warren Moon to host Pro Bowl charity event Thursday in Las Vegas

Special promo code for 8NewsNow viewers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Warren Moon, Hall of Fame quarterback, is hosting the longest-running Pro Bowl dinner reception sponsored by Blue Heron Homes, benefiting United Way of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at Lawry’s The Prime Rib.
To purchase tickets CLICK HERE and use promo code MM2022 for $250 discount.
The event will host guests, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, as well as other professional athletes and celebrities.
- Warren Moon, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback best known for his time on the Houston Oilers; 2006 Hall of Fame inductee
- Andre Reed, former NFL wide receiver best known for his time on the Buffalo Bills; 2014 Hall of Fame inductee
- Eddie George, 1995 Heisman Trophy winner; former superstar NFL running back primarily for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans; head coach of Tennessee State’s football team
- Rod Woodson, NFL Network analyst; former NFL cornerback primarily for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens; 2009 Hall of Fame inductee
- Steven Jackson, former NFL running back primarily for the St. Louis Rams
- Lincoln Kennedy, former NFL offensive tackle primarily for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders
- Rod Martin, former NFL linebacker for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders; two-time Super Bowl winner
- Mike Pritchard, former NFL wide receiver primarily for the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and the Seattle Seahawks