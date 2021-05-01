NFL Draft Day 3: Raiders add depth on defense, O-line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 2020, the Raiders had one weakness that stood out over everything else. The defense had more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese.

The answer?

Draft five players in the 2021 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball.

And that's a wrap 🎬 pic.twitter.com/oV8pP2aiSJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 1, 2021

Heading into the draft, many fans were concerned about the departure of three Silver and Black mainstays protecting quarterback Derek Carr — Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown and Gabe Jackson.

How did the Raiders front office respond?

By drafting one of the top offensive lineman in the country and adding a center with their seventh-round pick.

They grow up so fast 🥺 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/oOJC1H9jyi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 1, 2021

Questions on both sides of the ball — answered.

In a draft that featured no offensive skill players selected by the Las Vegas Raiders, it was hard to find fault with the overall decisions from head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock.

While many experts touted the Raiders’ first-round pick as a stretch, the second-round pickup of safety Trevon Moehrig was celebrated by those same experts as a high-value get.

Day 2 featured three defensive picks by the Silver and Black, with DE Malcolm Koonce and DB Divine Deablo joining Moehrig as the Day 2 draftees.

On Day 3, the Raiders picked up right where they left off, adding Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and Illinois CB Nate Hobbs in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Rounding out the draft, in the seventh round the Raiders snagged Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey — the winner of the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy as the best walk-on player in the country.

To recap: that’s four defensive backs, one defensive end and two offensive linemen.