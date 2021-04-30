NFL Draft Day 2: Raiders fill holes in porous defense with 2nd, 3rd round picks

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KLAS) — While the team’s first round pick was seen as a stretch by many experts, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off day 2 of the NFL Draft by getting a lot of bang for their buck.

Trading up to the 43rd pick, the Raiders grabbed the top safety in the draft — Trevon Moehrig — out of TCU. Moehrig was widely seen as having first-round potential.

Moehrig was the Jim Thorpe Award winner in college as the nation’s top defensive back.

Continuing to round out the defense, the Silver and Black drafted two more players on that side of the ball with back-to-back picks at 79 and 80.

With the 79th pick, the Raiders selected defensive end Malcolm Koonce, followed by defensive back Divine Deablo with the 80th pick. The back-to-back picks filled two of the biggest needs for the Raiders — pressure on the edge and depth in the secondary.

With one day left, the Raiders have four picks remaining in the 2021 NFL Draft.