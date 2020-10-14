NFL considering moving 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip east of the construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Natural grass turf now covers the large field tray that sits on rollers that will move the field in and out of the stadium. The Raiders are scheduled to play their first preseason game at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas from New Orleans. There is a conflict with Mardi Gras and the 2024 Super Bowl originally planned for the Crescent City. The NFL’s new 17 game scheduled created the date change and the conflict.

The NFL has announced that New Orleans, slated to host the 2024 Super Bowl, will now host in 2025 instead to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras. pic.twitter.com/NErB4Mxs7d — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 14, 2020

The Raiders have expressed an interest in hosting the 2024 Super Bowl. NFL owners would have to vote on the proposal. Numerous reports have Las Vegas as the front runner for 2024.

Here is the current line-up for Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022: SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, Calif.

Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5, 2023: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024: TBD

Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La.

The following is a statement released Wednesday by the NFL:

The New Orleans Saints, along with the City of New Orleans, who had been slated to host the 2024 Super Bowl, will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025 following a switch to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras, the NFL announced today. The New Orleans Saints, which had been slated to host the 2024 Super Bowl, will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025 following a switch to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras, the NFL announced today. The move was approved today by the 32 clubs during a virtual league meeting. In 2018, New Orleans was named the host city of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The agreement with the Saints and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation was contingent upon the hosting availability for a specific date due to a Mardi Gras conflict. At the time of the bid, the league and host city agreed to work together to award New Orleans the next available Super Bowl in the event of a shift to a 17-game season, which under the new CBA will be in effect during the 2023 season. ​ The new host city of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 remains to be named and will be announced at a later date.