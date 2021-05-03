NFL announces dates for 2022 draft in Las Vegas

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft is headed to Las Vegas next year and Monday the dates were officially released. The 2022 draft will take place from April 28 – 30, according to CBSsports.com.

We got it next! The dates are set! #NFLDraft 2022 in Las #Vegas will April 28-April 30 next year. Our chance was delayed due to #COVID19. Expect to see some parts from the 2020 plans in 2022 along with some twists. Should be quite a show on our Las Vegas Strip.#ClarkCounty #NFL pic.twitter.com/g6kR8g5NGh — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2021

The article said members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority were in Cleveland over the weekend, during the 2021 draft, looking for recommendations from the NFL which may incorporate elements from the 2020 virtual draft.

The draft will take place in the Allegiant Stadium which is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.