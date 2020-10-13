Banner
NFL and Players Assoc. annouce new Covid-19 numbers

Raiders

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 4 – October 10.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were teste­d weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in re­­gular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 4 – October 10:   

  • 37,912 tests were administered to a total of 7,820 players and team personnel.
  • 14,713 tests were administered to 2,456 players; 23,199 tests were administered to 5,364 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 10:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Oct 10, 39 players and 60 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 400,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Oct 10 period.

