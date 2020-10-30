Myles Garrett expected to play in Browns-Raiders game Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is chased by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett has returned to practice after missing two days with an ankle injury and the Browns expect the NFL sacks leader to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garrett tweaked his ankle last week in a win at Cincinnati and was held out of practice this week, mostly because the Browns wanted to be cautious with their best defensive player.

Coach Kevin Stefanski believes Garrett will be able to handle his normal workload against the Raiders.

Garrett has nine sacks this season and has made several game-swinging plays.

Garrett was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month.