LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders players and coach Josh McDaniels offered their support Wednesday to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had a cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, who played at Pitt, collapsed during the nationally televised Monday night game and is being treated at a Cincinnati’s UC Medical Center. He has been sedated and is listed in critical condition, according to a statement by the Bills.

Dozens of NFL players, including Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, contributed to Hamlin’s charity that is raising money to buy toys for children.

“Really, it’s just a tough moment for everybody right now, especially him and his family and his football family included, to see him in that condition,” Adams said. “It kind of puts things into perspective.”

Adams called the situation “scary” and said his donation to Hamlin’s charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, is just a way to offer support. “For me, at the end of the day, it’s a way to help in any way I can.”

The charity had less the $3,000 before Monday night’s game; after Hamlin’s collapse, the fund had rocketed to $6.4 million, with standout players making major contributions, including $12,000 from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and $10,000 from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, according to reports.

Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders on Wednesday send their best to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. (Chris Maathuis/KLAS)

McDaniels, one of several NFL coaches who donated, and said Wednesday at a news conference that his staff and players were sending “thoughts and prayers” to Hamlin’s family.

“Obviously, Monday night was a scary situation, and I think there’s a lot of feeling and sentiment you can tell in our building, and I’m sure around the league,” McDaniels said. “Just concern for his well-being, as it should be. I thought that [Bills coach] Sean [McDermott] and [Bengals coach] Zac [Taylor] did a great job of handling the situation as well as they could the other night.

“We’ll continue to be thinking about them and hoping for good news obviously as we go through the week.”

McDaniels said Dr. Navdeep Singh spoke to his players about the scenario involved and what medical equipment the NFL has at games for such situations. “Just so they have peace of mind about what actually occurred as best we know it,” McDaniels said.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who gets his second NFL start Saturday when the Raiders close their season at Allegiant Stadium against Kansas City, opened his news conference Wednesday by with an offer of support that included Hamlin’s family and both teams.

“From a player’s perspective, we all compete every week, but at the same time the NFL is a brotherhood,” Stidham said. “To see our brother like that, go down like that, it was very, very scary. … All of our thoughts and prayers to Damar and his family.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Twitter also offered support. “This moment has united fans from each and every corner of the globe as we send our love and support to Damar,” Davis said on the team’s Twitter feed.