LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Patrick Mahomes set an NFL season record for combined yards — passing and rushing — leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 victory Saturday over the Raiders and the AFC’s top seed for the playoffs.

Mahomes surpassed the previous mark of 5,563 yards by Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints in 2011. The Chiefs’ quarterback threw for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the Raiders, giving him 5,608 total yards.

The triumph gives the Chiefs a 14-3 record, marking its franchise record for regular-season wins, and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Raiders finish 6-11.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, whose team lost three straight and four of its last five to close the season, said their game plan was somewhat spoiled with the Chiefs jumping to a quick lead, 14-3 minutes into the second quarter, and 21-3 at halftime.

The Raiders, McDaniels said, didn’t want to fall behind and wanted to lean on their running game some, but “unfortunately, today, we could not do that.”

Mahomes was 18-for-26 passing with a touchdown. Isiah Pacheco ran eight times for 64 yards, including a touchdown, and teammates Ronald Jones and Kadarius Toney also had rushing TDs.

For the Chiefs, it was their seven straight AFC West championship. They will host the lowest remaining AFC seed when they open the playoffs in the Divisional Round (Jan. 21-22).

Despite their superb season and the top seed, the Chiefs are not guaranteed homefield advantage for the postseason.

Because Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game was canceled, the Chiefs could wind up playing the Bills or Bengals in the AFC championship on a neutral field. The Buffalo-Cincinnati game initially was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the Monday night game. Hamlin remains in critical condition, but is improving.

For the Raiders, quarterback Jarrett Stidham started his second straight game place of the benched Derek Carr, and this time things didn’t go nearly as well. Stidham completed 22 of 36 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked six times.

A week ago, he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Any young player who’s playing his second game in the NFL, there are going to be things you’re not ready for,” McDaniels said in defense of Stidham. ” … Lot to learn from this game.”

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was dealing with hip and oblique injuries as well as a reported family emergency, was a game-day decision but played. He rushed for 45 yards and could possibly win the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards.

But Jacobs fell short of the franchise mark of 1,759 yards set by Marcus Allen in 1985. This was potentially Jacobs’ final game as a member of the Raiders because his fifth-year option was not picked up. His performance this season has given the Raiders’ front office plenty to consider.

Notable

During warmups, both teams wore black shirts honoring Hamlin that read “LOVE FOR DAMAR” with his No. 3 in the middle. Mahomes also wore a hoodie that had a drawing of the player with “HAMLIN STRONG” below it. … Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton made 16 tackles, giving him 180 for the season and breaking the team record of 179 set by Derrick Johnson in 2011. … Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon has caught a touchdown pass in six consecutive games. He has nine TDs total over that span. … Chiefs rookie defensive end George Karlaftis has 5 1/2 sacks in seven games. … Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce caught six passes for 38 yards, giving him 110 receptions this season, just one off the Chiefs’ mark set by Tyreek Hill last season.