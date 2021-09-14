Long lines at alternate screening tents as Raiders fans fill Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders fans were out in full force last night, packing the Death Star as the team delivered a huge win to kick off the regular season.

According to a spokesperson for Community Ambulance, they administered 287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Crowds at Allegiant Stadium were dealing with the usual parking concerns, but they also had to get used to the new vaccination screening process.

The CLEAR app didn’t work for everyone, and that led to long lines at the two alternate screening tents set up outside the stadium.

People waited in the heat to show proof of their vaccinations status.

Many came prepared, whether that meant leaving early to find parking or making sure they had all their vaccination credentials in order.

“I thought it was an easy day except for the walk, because I am old,” said Raiders fan Julie Lozano.

“We showed them our vaccine passport. Got our tickets, and got in and right to our seats and everyone was helpful and nice, and it was a good experience,” she said.

“We put our car over here at the express and they charged us for $100 dollars, and we came in early,” said Albert Lozano.

Several fans were dropped off to avoid the long traffic lines and expensive parking. Some decided to stick with season parking passes and say it was well worth it for them.