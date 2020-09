LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL games are underway as scheduled and nobody could be happier than those who run Las Vegas area sports books. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now sports talked with Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading at the BetMGM and he said that bettors had a successful Week 1 in NFL betting.

The Las Vegas Raiders play their first ever home game in new Allegiant Stadium on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are 5 and a half point favorites.