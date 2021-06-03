Raiders say game day parking will average $75; 35,000 spots secured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have secured access to nearly three times the number of parking spots they estimate will be needed on NFL game days at Allegiant Stadium.

Those spots will average $75 on game day, ranging from $40 to $100, and people holding personal seat licenses will have the option to reserve spots.

Raiders President Mark Badain said the Raiders have 13,000 parking spots under their control, and another 22,000 at nearby resorts.

The team estimates it needs about 12,000 within a mile of the stadium.

An announcement at 10 a.m. Thursday provided information on parking, buses and walking access to the stadium. Tailgating was another topic addressed.

Badain encouraged fans who want to tailgate to arrive early on game days.

Plans for “Deuce” buses — doubledecker buses used by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) — include a schedule to run every 15 minutes from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Hacienda bridge over I-15 will be reserved for people walking to the game.

The Raiders open their preseason on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Allegiant Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The regular season opens Monday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is 5:15 p.m.

Badain, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, RTC CEO M.J. Maynard and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino President and COO Chuck Bowling attended today’s announcement at the stadium.