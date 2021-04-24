LIVE AT 6:30: Game On! Vegas Draft Preview

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: A general view of a video board as the Oakland Raiders pick is announced during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and all eyes in Las Vegas are on the Raiders.

Coming off an 8-8 season, Las Vegas showed it was just a piece or two away from making the playoffs. With many questions on the defensive side of the ball, fans are wondering how the front office plans to bolster the team’s secondary and pass rush.

In this special, the 8 Sports Now team — Chris Maathuis, Ron Futrell, Kevaney Martin and Jon Tritsch — explores who the Raiders are looking at for that first round pick and who else they could pick up throughout the rest of the draft.

Plus, we talk to some current and past players for some insight on the team and about what it means to don the Silver and Black.

