Lighting the torch allows Raiders fans to stay involved in the game-day experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While fans are not permitted to attend Raiders home games this season, the team is still trying to figure out ways to keep the community involved in the game-day experience.

The more than 12,000 construction workers who contributed to the design and construction of allegiant stadium were honored in a very special way prior to Sunday’s Raiders game against Kansas City when some of those men and women lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff. Many of the construction workers have logged more than 6,000,000 hours on a 31-month schedule.

The torch’s lighting marks the fourth straight time this season that the Raiders had members of the community contribute to the game-day experience.

It’s a silver and black tradition that began in 2011, with many Raiders alumni, celebrities, and fans having the privilege of lighting the torch. Since the tradition began, the team and fans have paid tribute to Davis by lighting the memorial torch in his honor.