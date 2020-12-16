Lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch: A prestigious honor in the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the fifth straight time this season, the Raiders have invited community members to participate in one of the organization’s most iconic traditions: The lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Doing the honors prior to the kickoff of the Raiders-Colts game this past Sunday were select members of Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who was accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Other groups that have participated in this ceremony were men and women representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, airmen from Creech Air Force Base, Las Vegas Mayor and two-time breast cancer survivor Carolyn G. Goodman as well as other cancer survivors who were treated at health care facilities in Nevada and Utah.