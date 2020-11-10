Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 9, 2020) – There’s always something to celebrate at Allegiant Stadium. The beautiful new venue adjacent to the world-famous Strip with one of the most prominent views of the Las Vegas skyline is now booking holiday parties to end the year in style. Allegiant Stadium offers multiple large event spaces that boast a captivating atmosphere while allowing for a safe, socially distanced holiday party.

Allegiant Stadium provides turnkey packages to make your holiday party planning easy and efficient. Each event space offers a unique, energizing atmosphere with state-of-the-art audio/visual technology along with sleek reception style furniture and set-up opportunities. Allegiant Stadium’s exclusive hospitality provider, Silver & Black Hospitality, has developed featured holiday menus with creative offerings and guests can expect Raider experiences that will deliver an impactful end to the year. Holiday party guests will have access to convenient parking and venue entrances, providing a seamless guest arrival experience.