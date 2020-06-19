Las Vegas Raiders release stunning photos of Allegiant Stadium’s progress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders released a series of stunning photos that showcase the construction progress at Allegiant Stadium. There is no question, the squad’s new home is a sight to behold.

Photographer Matt Aguirre captured sweeping views of seats and the lush green field, as well as the crisp black and white interior and vibrant art pieces.

The stadium is slated for completion in July. Its first event will be a Garth Brooks concert on August 22.

As far as gameplay goes, the Raiders are set to play a preseason game at Allegiant August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Photo Courtesy: Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders