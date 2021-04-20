Raiders owner stands by Chauvin verdict tweet following backlash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving major backlash for a tweet the organization posted following the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

The Raiders posted a graphic that reads “I CAN BREATHE,” with the date of Chauvin’s conviction underneath.

Comments include:

“This is so incredibly offensive.”

"This is so incredibly offensive."

“Literally nothing has changed???”

Literally nothing has changed???

“How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet”

How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet

8 News Now spoke with owner Mark Davis Tuesday afternoon. He told us that this was indeed his tweet, he’s not going to delete it, but in no way, shape or form did he mean any disrespect to the Floyd family.

Davis says he took the words of the tweet from Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who said something similar Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, we are able to breathe again because justice for George means freedom for all,” said Philonise.