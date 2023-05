LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL released the 2023 NFL preseason and regular season schedule on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will play five primetime games during the regular season.

The team’s home opener will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders will open the season in Denver against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On Christmas Day the team will play the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS at 10 a.m.

