Las Vegas Raiders awed by Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For two years, the Las Vegas valley has only seen roof cables, room taxes and rites fees. But on Friday, Allegiant Stadium opened its doors to its primary tenant, and the Silver and Black were embracing their new home.

The players described the state-of-the-art venue and new home as “beautiful.” For them, it was surreal to be in Allegiant Stadium, at last.

While there is work to be done during training camp, it was a stop and soak up the moment-kind of day. From the technology, to the jumbotrons, to the grass, the players had a field day.

Jaws dropped when our guys saw @allegiantstadm for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aMAgjib4k6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 21, 2020

“It’s very impressive, man. The yard keepers for the field did a great job. It’s fast. It’s comfortable. I know a couple of guys who thought it was going to be artificial turf, but it turned out to be real grass. We’re very excited for this. I haven’t ever seen a stadium like this. It’s blacked out. It looks like a nice limousine, or H2 hummer. It looks real nice and big and aggressive. You get inside. It’s just beautiful- from the glass… I kind of walked around today. I saw a little party area, the drinks, I walked around to the party area, and the club. There wasn’t a piece unturned. Everything was nice and finished well. I’m excited,” Raiders running back Jalen Richard expressed.