Judge to rule on releasing Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend’s medical records

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be in court Wednesday morning in a hearing that will determine whether prosecutors will get medical records for his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the crash.

It’s uncertain if Ruggs will appear in court.

Defense Attorney David Chesnoff has asked Judge Suzan Baucum to deny the prosecution’s requests for Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington’s medical records.

Baucum said she will issue a decision Wednesday morning.

Ruggs, 22, is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories