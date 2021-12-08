Judge to rule on releasing Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend’s medical records

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be in court Wednesday morning in a hearing that will determine whether prosecutors will get medical records for his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the crash.

It’s uncertain if Ruggs will appear in court.

Defense Attorney David Chesnoff has asked Judge Suzan Baucum to deny the prosecution’s requests for Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington’s medical records.

Baucum said she will issue a decision Wednesday morning.

Ruggs, 22, is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.