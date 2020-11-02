Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

Air Nominees

· Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 42 attempts (73.8 percent) for 416 yards and 5 touchdowns for a 144.4 rating in Week 8.

· Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson completed 27 of 37 attempts (73.0 percent) for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 128.3 rating in Week 8.

· Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers completed 23 of 33 attempts (69.7 percent) for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 123.5 rating in Week 8.

Ground Nominees

· Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 163 yards on 30 attempts (5.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in Week 8.

· Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards on 18 attempts (6.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 8.

· Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 128 yards on 31 attempts (4.1 avg.) in Week 8.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in their market. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in each community.