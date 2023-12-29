HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a game-day decision when Las Vegas visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Jacobs has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury.

“Today? I don’t know,” interim coach Antonio Pierce said Friday. “That’s going to be a game-time decision. I mean, no need to rush it. If he can go at one o’clock on Sunday, I’m happy with that.”

Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards, with 3.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns this season. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average.

“I think he’s taking advantage of the opportunity and that’s the National Football League,” Pierce said. “I think he’s earned the trust, the belief with our offensive staff and our o-line.”

Pierce said he didn’t expect tight end Michael Mayer, who didn’t play Sunday at Kansas City because of a toe injury, to be available. The Raiders this week placed tight end Jesper Horsted (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed TE Zach Gentry to the active roster off Cincinnati’s practice squad.