Jon Gruden under fire for racial slur in 2011 e-mail

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts to the crowd during warmups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire for racist comments he made in a 2011 e-mail. Gruden was complaining about then head of the NFL’s Players Association, DeMaurice Smith and wrote to Bruce Allen, then with the Washington Football Team that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”

Gruden told the Wall Street Journal that he cannot recall the e-mail and added, ““I was upset. I used a horrible way of explaining it. I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.” Gruden was working for ESPN at the time and the NFL was going through collective bargaining.

The NFL responsed with a statement this afternoon saying through a spokesperson, “The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Gruden spoke to Raiders’ players earlier today and the team has had no comment