Jon Gruden resignation from the Raiders sparks reactions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The resignation of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has sparked reaction from the sports world, but also from state and local community leaders and organizations.

The emergence of Jon Gruden’s racist comments on Friday already had Nevada leaders and state and local organizations raising questions.

But after the NY Times report on Monday that uncovered more questionable and harmful emails and comments written by Gruden, thus prompting his resignation, communities are speaking out.

One of the first ones to voice out approval of Gruden’s departure was Governor Steve Sisolak:

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible. Las Vegas is a welcoming city, and the Raiders are a part of our family. There’s no place for hate here.” Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada

The Henderson Equality Center issued the following statement: