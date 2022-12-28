Quarterback Jarrett Stidham scrambles for a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against Jacksonville on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just who is Jarrett Stidham and what does he offer the Raiders in their final two games?

A fourth-round pick out of Auburn by the Patriots in 2019 draft, Stidham gets his first NFL start at quarterback Sunday against one of the league’s best defenses in the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s played in 11 games as a pro, including three this season. He did not throw a pass in two games, victories against Seattle on Nov. 27 and Houston on Oct. 23. He was 8-for-13 for 72 yards in a 24-0 loss at New Orleans on Oct 30.

According to NFL.com’s look at prospects for the 2019 draft, Stidham, 6 foot 3 and 214 pounds, has above average- arm strength but is below average when it comes to throwing deep. He’s probably a bit more mobile that Derek Carr but not anything like the NFL’s most fleet-footed QBs.

Stidham had a good 2017 season at Auburn, which featured an upset of SEC rival Alabama, but regressed some in 2018, according to a prospect preview at NFL.com written by draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Tape from his play in 2018 “shows a player who lost both his confidence and poise and began to play a rushed brand of football that seeped into his pre-snap planning and his post-snap accuracy,” according to Zierlein. “Stidham went from ascending prospect to developmental quarterback, and he needs to find the right set of coaches and system to help rehab his confidence and timing.”

Stidham played four games in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots. His most extensive work came 2020 when he went 22-for-44 passing for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns with three interceptions.

He missed the 2021 season because of injuries to his right shoulder and back.