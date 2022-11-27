Josh Jacobs, who scored the decisive touchdown in overtime, tries to break away for a gain in the second half. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SEATTLE — Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday.

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had six catches for 74 yards. His 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.

“I’m running out of superlatives,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said of his bruising running back. “I think toughness. … He’s a football player. That’s probably the greatest compliment I can give him.

“He was tremendous throughout.”

It was the first road victory in six outings for the Raiders (4-7).

Before his overtime romp, Jacobs never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards. His long TD was a flashback to Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD — 91 yards on Nov. 30, 1987 — against the Seahawks at the Kingdome.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws as Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby applies pressure in the second half. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Raiders finished with 283 yards rushing and 576 total yards. The overall yards were the third-most allowed in Seattle history. The Seahawks (6-5) fell one game behind San Francisco, leader in the NFC West.

The Raiders forced overtime thanks to Derek Carr’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone with 1:54 remaining that made it 34-all.

Carr threw an interception on the first play of the game but finished 25 of 36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

“It reaffirms what we’ve all been talking about, what Josh (McDaniels) has been talking about,” Carr said. “You want it to be perfect all the time … they made plays and then we made plays at the end to answer back. It was a great football game.”

The Raiders also got a break when Jacobs appeared to fumble inside the 10 just before Moreau’s touchdown catch, but officials ruled his forward progress had been stopped.

Seattle suffered a second straight loss after losing two weeks ago in Germany against Tampa Bay. Geno Smith was 27 of 37 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. But Seattle’s rushing attack struggled for the second straight game, although Kenneth Walker III ran for two TDs.

In overtime, Daniel Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on the Raiders’ first possession. But Seattle went three-and-out, and on the next play from scrimmage, Jacobs broke free.

McDaniels said of the back-and-forth affair: “There were a lot of swings in the game. … I credit our coaches. They tried to fix problems, address those things without any emotion in it.

“I thought our captains did a great job of staying even-keeled, too. When you play a game like this, you’re gonna need to play complementary football to win … I think we’re trying to play better together than we have earlier in the year.”