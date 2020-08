HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a spectacular rookie season and he’s hopingto follow it up this year with his team in a new location. Renfrow was a 5th round draft pick in 2019 out of Clemson. He caught 49 passes last season, 4 for touchdowns.

Renfrom was mic’ed up for a practice season recently at the Raiders Headquarters – Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson and this video is the result. Video courtesy Raiders.com