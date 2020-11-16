Highlights of Raiders 37-12 win over Broncos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders dominated on defense against the Denver Broncos Sunday in Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defense picked off 4 Drew Lock passes and recovered a fumble in their 37-12 win over the Broncos. Raiders running backs scored 4 touchdowns with two each by Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker.

The Raiders are now 6-3 overall and have won 3 straight games. They are 3-0 against AFC West teams in 2020 and play their second game against the Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.

This post give you a unique look at the game with the ground level highlights from both the first half and second half of the game.

