Henderson police cited former Raider Damon Arnette in crash that led to lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette was issued traffic citations in the Oct. 14, 2020, crash that led to a lawsuit.

Arnette, now 25, was cited for failing to maintain his lane/improper lane change, and failure to remain at the scene of the accident, according to a Henderson Police Department incident report.

Details in the incident report confirm earlier accounts contained in a lawsuit against Arnette filed by the driver of the other car involved in the crash:

Arnette was on his way to Raiders headquarters for a meeting, and he was worried that he would be late.

The crash occurred when Arnette took a wrong turn at about 65 mph onto Bermuda Drive, and the vehicle skidded as he tried to avoid the crash.

Another man, identified as Arnette’s best friend, Jonathon Washington, 24, claimed to be the driver of Arnette’s vehicle after Arnette left the scene.

A few new details were contained in the incident report.

Arnette told Henderson officers he tried to help the other driver following the crash. He said he had a hard time opening the driver-side door of the Toyota Corolla, but managed to get it open and tried to calm her down by talking to her and holding her hand.

Arnette said the other driver, identified as Yaneth Casique, 49, was shaking.

Police interviewed Arnette at Raiders headquarters.

He admitted that he was the driver of the silver 2020 Ford Explorer involved in the crash.

“He advised that he told Jonathon to provide his (Damon’s) information to police believing this would suffice,” according to the incident report.

Washington’s claim to be the driver was disputed by witnesses at the scene, and his account of the accident didn’t match evidence gathered by police.

Arnette and witnesses also explained that he was taken to Raiders headquarters by another man who he called for a ride, identified only as Kevonte, who drove a blue sedan and listed Arnette’s Southern Highlands address as his home, according to the incident report.

The crash came to light following the deadly crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III.

Arnette was released by the Raiders after another incident came to light late last week in which he was shown waving a gun and threatening to kill someone in a video.