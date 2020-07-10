1  of  6
Gruden surprises Allegiant Stadium workers with video message

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With all the changes going on in the world right now, sometimes a pleasant surprise is nice. Raiders coach Jon Gruden surprised workers at Allegiant Stadium Friday with a video message of support. See the video above.

Allegiant Stadium is set to open the end of this month. The $2 billion dollar facility will be home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and numerous special events, concerts and shows on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders are scheduled to begin play with a pre-season game August 27 in Allegiant Stadium

