Golden Knights, Raiders take to the softball field in annual ‘Battle for Vegas’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many suspect the Raiders and Golden Knights to battle for Vegas coverage, marketing appeal and the city sports fan’s heart.

This weekend, they share a battle for charity dollars and hometown harmony.

It’s the second annual “Battle for Vegas” as Team Reilly Smith and other current and former Golden Knights take on Team Marcus Allen and current and former Raiders. It is not only for bragging rights but also for a great cause.

A Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula sighting #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/i99LAqkorN — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) July 23, 2021

“So excited and fortunate that all these guys can come and share their time not only with us but with the community,” said Smith. “Just doing it for such a great cause. I know it’s summer for a lot of people, a lot of great guys, some traveled from Canada just to be here.”

“I think that is the biggest thing I think that is huge for this community especially with us being fairly new here,” said Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. “so, for us to leave our impact on the city so it’s definitely huge.”

“That’s the big picture, right? That’s what it is all about. So, I know for us it’s a no-brainer,” said Knights defenseman Nic Hague. “I think we all consider Vegas home. Any chance we are able to give back even if it’s just a little bit.”

Of course, because of COVID-19, the 2020 Battle for Vegas was canceled. In 2019, the Raiders won. So, this year the Golden Knights are looking for redemption.