Gerald McCoy suspended six games for using banned substance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders received bad news when defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left the first game with a season-ending injury. The situation got worse for McCoy Wednesday when he was suspended for using a drug banned by the NFL.

McCoy, 33, did not play in 2020 after rupturing his quad. He left the first game of this season against the Ravens on a cart after suffering a knee injury.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) is taken off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The NFL penalized McCoy six games for using a performance-enhancing drug. He can serve the ban while on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss six game checks from his 1-year, $1.25-million deal.

McCoy posted a statement on Twitter, saying the positive test was triggered by something he was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury. He called it an “honest mistake,” and that he did not do it for a competitive advantage.

“This was an honest mistake,” McCoy wrote. “But it’s something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to the NFL, my teammates, and the fans, and ask humbly for your forgiveness.”