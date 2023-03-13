LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a report from the NFL Network, Jimmy Garoppolo is the new quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo, a free agent injured in 2022 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, is said to have agreed to a 3-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders.

The report indicates that $34 million of the deal is guaranteed. The agreement will reunite Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, with Garoppolo, who started his professional career with New England’s team.

On March 6, former Raiders QB Derek Carr signed a 4-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.