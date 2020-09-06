Former Rebel Javin White makes Raiders Practice Squad

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 2 Oklahoma State
Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 260 R Penn State
Brown, Jordan DB 6-0 200 1 South Dakota State
Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 2 UC Davis
Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 R Utah State
Emanuel, Kyle LB 6-3 250 5 North Dakota State
Harper, Madre DB 6-2 190 R Southern Illinois
Jones, Datone DE 6-4 285 7 UCLA
Mabin, Dylan CB 6-1 195 1 Fordham
Magnuson, Erik OL 6-6 300 3 Michigan
Riddick, Theo RB 5-10 197 7 Notre Dame
Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 310 R Rutgers
Smith, Chris DE 6-1 266 7 Arkansas
White, Javin LB 6-2 211 R UNLV