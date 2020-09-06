Former Rebel Javin White makes Raiders Practice Squad

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.

Player                                                   Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Exp.       College

Ateman, Marcell                               WR         6-4          215         2              Oklahoma State

Bowers, Nick                                      TE           6-4          260         R             Penn State

Brown, Jordan                                   DB          6-0          200         1              South Dakota State

Doss, Keelan                                      WR         6-3          215         2              UC Davis

Eberle, Dominik                                K             6-2          190         R             Utah State                                          

Emanuel, Kyle                                    LB           6-3          250         5              North Dakota State

Harper, Madre                                  DB          6-2          190         R             Southern Illinois

Jones, Datone                                   DE           6-4          285         7              UCLA

Mabin, Dylan                                      CB           6-1          195         1              Fordham

Magnuson, Erik                                 OL           6-6          300         3              Michigan

Riddick, Theo                                     RB           5-10       197         7              Notre Dame      

Seymour, Kamaal                             T              6-6          310         R             Rutgers

Smith, Chris                                        DE           6-1          266         7              Arkansas

White, Javin                                        LB           6-2          211         R             UNLV

