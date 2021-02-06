Former Raiders DB Charles Woodson elected as first-ballot hall of famer

Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson (24) of Team Rice is seen during the fourth quarter of the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Charles Woodson, the Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was the first player announced on the NFL Honors awards show, which will reveal all the inductees during its two-hour program Saturday night.

The rest of the class of 2021 is to be announced later, with Peyton Manning expected to be a shoo-in on this, his first year of eligibility.

Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions and led the league in that category twice. His 13 defensive touchdowns are tied for the career record.

He played his first eight and last three years in Oakland, sandwiched around seven years in Green Bay, where he won his only Super Bowl title.

He and Marcus Allen are the only players to win a Heisman, the AP Rookie of the Year, AP Player of the Year and a Super Bowl.