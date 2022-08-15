LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raider defensive end Carl Nassib is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a reunion with coach Todd Bowles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Nassib and the Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal. Nassib thrived in the Bucs’ defense before leaving for a big contract with the Raiders.

Nassib made headlines as the first openly gay NFL player when he was with the Raiders. Nassib’s jersey exploded to the top of the charts in sales. The announcement was supported by Jon Gruden and many others in the NFL community.

But Gruden resigned in October 2021, under a cloud of reports about anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails that were revealed in a league investigation. Gruden has a lawsuit against the NFL.

Coaching changes, the signing of Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones and the continued emergence of Maxx Crosby made Nassib — and that contract — a luxury the Raiders couldn’t afford. The team described his release as a salary cap move.

Since Nassib left the Bucs, Todd Bowles has taken over as head coach. Nassib is expected to help a pass rush that has relied heavily on linebacker Shaq Barrett.

Nassib recently launched a social media app called Rayze that connects young volunteers with organizations that need their help.