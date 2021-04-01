First official Raiders-themed restaurant opens in Las Vegas at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders season doesn’t start until this fall but a new fan experience opens Thursday.

It’s being billed as the first official Raiders-themed restaurant and it’s inside the M Resort and features plenty of silver and black to prove its allegiance to the team.

The Raiders Tavern & Grill opens at 11 a.m. It features a large dining space, two bars and a lot of Raiders memorabilia.

“It’s also for general sports fans as well. Obviously you got a lot of black and silver, you got a lot memorabilia, the Raiders gift shop on property, of course. But 50 high-definition televisions, exposed kegs and taps, great beer selection, partnerships with Model and Remy Martin. You’re going to be able to watch the Golden Knights. You’re going to be in the dog days of summer watching baseball here. Overall it’s going to be a great sports experience,” said Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of M Resort Spa Casino.

He added the restaurant is putting around 50 people to work, many who were laid off during the pandemic.